Sonu Sood’s finances under scrutiny for tax evasion: ‘Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting to save a life’ Sonu Sood finances under scrutiny for tax evasion

By Web Desk

Sonu Sood’s finances under scrutiny for tax evasion: ‘Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting to save a life’

Sonu Sood broke silence as he was taken under scrutiny for his tax evasion as he revealed details on social media.



Sood’s finances were under investigation and he cleared the air that he had returned to India to help the people in need and had not used his money on any other activity.

It was reported by the Central Board of Directorate that Sonu had avoided paying tax on 20 crore.

At the same time, Sonu Sood had also been accused of violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act as he raised funds from abroad.

Sonu took to Twitter and penned down a statement saying, “You don't always have to tell your side of the story. Time will. I have pledged myself to the service of the people of India with all my strength and heart. Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save a precious life and reach the needy. In addition, on many occasions, I have encouraged brands to donate my endorsement fees to humanitarian causes too, which keeps us going.”





He added, “I have been busy attending to a few guests, hence was unable to be at your service, for the last four days. Here I am back again in all humility. At your humble service, for life.”

The Central Board of Directors claimed "During the course of search at the premises of the actor and his associates, incriminating evidence pertaining to tax evasion has been found. The main modus operandi followed by the actor had been to route his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities.”