Armeena Khan’s ‘Snapshot’ makes it big at international film festivals

Pakistani actress Armeena Rana Khan’s first short film Snapshot has made it two international film festivals, she shared the news on Instagram.

The short film has been directed by Sharaz Ali and co-produced by Khan and him.

The Janaan actor wrote, “Hey folks. As you may recall, Sharaz Ali and I produced our first short film Snapshot. It has been selected into the Golden Movie Awards and Lift Off Global Network thus far. You will be able to view the movie soon on one of these platforms. I am proud of the whole team and the cast.”

In Snapshot, Khan stars with Turkish actors Ayhan Isik and Mert Kilic. Earlier, in June, she shared that the film is emphasizes on significance of friendship. She stated, “My latest offering. I have officially produced my first short film and it’s just hit the festivals all over. Director/producer Sharaz Ali and I have joined hands for good and we will be bringing you a lot more projects this year. Super proud of the whole team.”



The actor added, “Snapshot is a story relatable to today's time, and depicts the importance of friendships that can truly be life's greatest blessing. I’ve played the role of a Pakistani Canadian girl, grounded in Turkey due to the pandemic and consequential lockdown. There my character finds an unlikely friendship/companionship with [the character of] Mert Kilic. The film also features popular TV star Ayhan Isik.”