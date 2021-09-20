Jada Pinkett Smith kicks off festivities into retro-themed birthday party

Jada Pinkett Smith kicks off birthday festivities with a retro event packed with roller stakes
Jada Pinkett Smith recently kicked off her birthday festivities and welcomed the 50th year of life with a retro-themed birthday party that included roller skates and dancing.
The Red Table Talk themed celebrated her big day with a collection of friends and family members and dubbed it “Jada’s Roller Rink.”
The event featured a roller skating event where some of Jada’s old family friends Jordyn Woods and her NBA player boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns danced the night away.
While her daughter Willow Smith was unable to attend the big day, the rest of Jada’s clan, including her son Jaden and stepson Trey (Will Smith’s first marriage) attended the festivities.
Jada even shred glimpses of her big day all over Instagram Stories and they included photographs of her nightly lit rink.
Prince Andrew is reportedly thinking of ‘sacking’ his legal team amid crisis talks
Meghan Markle ‘needs to start respecting the Queen’ experts warn
Sources believe Prince William will not let his son Prince George be shipped off to boarding school in the same way
Billie Eilish recently blew the entire roof of the stage while performing at the iHeartRadio Festival
Olivia Rodrigo blows the roof off the stage with her first official iHeartRadio Fest show
Adele is reportedly gearing up for her first-ever Christmas comeback live show after a four-year-long hiatus
Spiderman star Tom Holland recently took fans by surprise with his shocking boxing skills
Kim Kardashian likes to go all out for her friends on their special day
Jennifer Aniston weighs in on her experience taking up ‘odd jobs’ for some extra cash
Adele was initially seen attending a NBA Finals game with Rich Paul
Seth Rogen takes a hilarious dig at the Emmys 2021 for its Covid-19 precautions ranging from no masks to no social...
A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Duchess Camilla reportedly was too fearful to ‘get out of bed’ on the day of her wedding to Prince Charles
Hugh Jackman flaunts his tap dance skills
Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘unhappy’ with Prince Charles’ future plans for Buckingham Palace
The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday...
In Pictures: 2021 Emmys: Best Dressed Stars