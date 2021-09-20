Jada Pinkett Smith kicks off festivities into retro-themed birthday party Jada Pinkett Smith kicks off birthday festivities with a retro event packed with roller stakes

Jada Pinkett Smith recently kicked off her birthday festivities and welcomed the 50th year of life with a retro-themed birthday party that included roller skates and dancing.

The Red Table Talk themed celebrated her big day with a collection of friends and family members and dubbed it “Jada’s Roller Rink.”



The event featured a roller skating event where some of Jada’s old family friends Jordyn Woods and her NBA player boyfriend Karl Anthony-Towns danced the night away.

While her daughter Willow Smith was unable to attend the big day, the rest of Jada’s clan, including her son Jaden and stepson Trey (Will Smith’s first marriage) attended the festivities.

Jada even shred glimpses of her big day all over Instagram Stories and they included photographs of her nightly lit rink.

