Jackie Shroff finally gets Amitabh Bachchan’s autograph

Jackie Shroff said "Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me".
Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has expressed his excitement as he finally got an autograph of superstar Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
The Radhe actor took to Instagram and shared Bachchan’s autograph on his necktie with a heartfelt caption.
Jackie said “@amitabhbachchan Sir, some years ago I wanted to get your autograph, but for some reason it didn't happen.”
“KBC pe mujhe ye mauka mila and I couldn't resist asking for it. Thank you for being so gracious and affectionate and signing one of your beautiful neckties for me. I will cherish it forever,” he said.
Jackie Shroff and Sunil Shetty will grace Amitabh Bachchan’s show Kaun Banega Crorepati in the upcoming episode.
Sunil also turned to Instagram and shared a picture with Jackie from the sets of KBC.
