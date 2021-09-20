Queen Elizabeth to not let Charles turn Buckingham Palace into museum

The Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to 'Mirror'
Queen Elizabeth will not allow Prince Charles' to convert Buckingham Palace into a museum when he takes the throne.
As long as the monarch is in power, the Buckingham Palace will not be turned into a public spot, as revealed by a source to Mirror.
The museum plan will “not be happening any time soon” while Her Majesty rules, said the insider.
"She’s not very keen on that particular idea and believes of course, that it should remain a family home of sorts,” the source added.
“Her Majesty the Queen will go between Windsor Castle, which she considers her main London base, and spending two to four days a week also out at the re-renovated Buckingham Palace,” the source told the news outlet.
“So for now, whatever you’re reading, it doesn’t look like Prince Charles is going to be getting his own way anytime soon," they further added.
Charles may be thinking of giving up the Buckingham Palace as a public site may be because of the hefty maintenence cost it incurs annually.
