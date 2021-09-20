Olivia Rodrigos iHeartRadio Music Festival concert takes dramatic turn

A TikTok video shows people exchanging fists at Olivia Rodrigo's set
Olivia Rodrigo's set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas took a dramatic turn as a fight broke out in the midst of it.
In a viral TikTok video, two concertgoers were seen engaging in a heated argument only to break out in a series of punches.
Their fight, which was accompanied by the singer's Drivers License in the background, was eventually broken up by some attendees.
"Bro we were just tryna enjoy olivia rodrigo," wrote TikTok user @fww.shelli, who originally posted the clip.
However the singer seemed to be unaware of the violent moment as she blissfully told the audience: "You guys are just like the best crowd ever. This is amazing."
Meanwhile social media users were quick to weigh in their opinion on the matter.
“How does one even start a fight at a [expletive] OLIVIA RODRIGO concert,” one pondered, while another asked, "do you know how angry you have to be to fight at an olivia rodrigo concert?"
A third person wrote, "The fact that a fight even broke out for an artist like Olivia Rodrigo is baffling me LMAOOO."
