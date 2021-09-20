Yo Yo Honey Singh records statement in domestic violence case

Yo Yo Honey Singh says “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar."
Indian singer and actor Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has recorded his statement in domestic violence case, filed by his wife Shalini Talwar.
According to media reports, the Makhna singer recorded his statement at a Delhi court recently through his counsel.
Earlier, in a lengthy Instagram post, Honey Singh had responded to ‘false and malicious’ allegations against him and his family by his wife Shalini Talwar.
In his first statement on wife Shalini Talwar's domestic violence allegations, Singh says “I am deeply pained and distressed by the false and malicious allegations levied against me and my family by my companion/wife of 20 years, Mrs. Shalini Talwar. The allegations are severely odious.”
He further said “I have never issued a public statement or press note in the past despite being subjected to harsh criticism for my lyrics, speculation on my health, & negative media coverage in general. However, I see no merit in maintaining a studied silence this time because some of the allegations have been directed at my family – my old parents and younger sister – who have stood by me during some very difficult and trying times and comprise my world. The allegations are cynical and defaming in nature.”
