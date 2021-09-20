Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam team up for ‘Ajnabi’ after 10 years Atif Aslam said "Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it"

Mahira Khan, Atif Aslam team up for ‘Ajnabi’ after 10 years

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan and singer Atif Aslam are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video Ajnabi.



Taking to Instagram and Twitter simultaneously, the Jeene Laga Hoon singer shared the first poster of the song, also featuring Mahira Khan and said, “Coming together after 10 years.”

Earlier, he also shared the first teaser of Ajnabi and said that it will be released soon.



Atif said, “Here's a lil weekend surprise for all my fans. Enjoy the first teaser of my new song and let me know what you think abt it. & be on the lookout for this song as it'll be releasing very soon.”

Fans are impatiently waiting for the release of Ajnabi to see their favourite stars together again.

Mahira and Atif Aslam first collaborated in film Bol, released in 2011.