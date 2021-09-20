Adele introduces her new beau Rich Paul to the world

Web Desk

Adele seemingly introduced her new boyfriend Rich Paul to her fans and followers as she went Instagram official with him including a happy snap of them in a photobooth .



The British singer and her beau Paul, who represents the likes of LeBron James, were photographed looking friendly at a basketball game in July.

In addition, the Hello hitmaker uploaded two photos of her posing in a glamorous custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture black column dress with white silk taffeta draped sleeves.



Adele didn’t share any further details, and simply captioned the post with a red heart emoji.

Her excited fans were pleased to see the update, a lot of them noted that they are now waiting for her to release new music.



“Okay, Adele good. But the real question is, are we getting an album now?” one follower asked, while another jokingly added: “Every time she posts, I get a little heart attack… can’t help it.”

Adele filed for divorce from businessman Simon Konecki in September 2019 after three years of marriage, with the split finalised in March. The former couple shares eight-year-old son Angelo.