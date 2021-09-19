Angelina Jolie avoids following Hollywood stars on Instagram

Angelina Jolie has amassed 1.4 million followers on Instagram within less than a month since she joined the Facebook-owned app.
The Hollywood actress has shared only seven posts to reach more than a million followers.
Her fans were expecting that the actress would follow some of her colleagues on Instagram but Jolie has followed only three accounts so far.
She is following the official accounts of The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Doctors Without Borders and the UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency.
Prince William highlights Prince Philip’s biggest quip in a new documentary
An expert weighed in on Prince Philip’s one major royal skill that Prince Harry loves
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest
Prince Andrew is currently at risk of facing a large £360k legal bill because of his abuse lawsuit in the US
Prince Andrew’s abuse case has reportedly caused irreparable damage to their royal brand
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
Gwen Stefani shares gratitude to Blake Shelton for letting her ride coattails into country music at Nashville
G-Eazy unveils a brand new track titled ‘Breakdown’ alongside Demi Lovato
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West
Jana Kramer gets candid about the real reason she has no interest in remaining open for future partners
Katheryn Winnick aka Viking Lagertha attending Emmy Awards ceremony
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release romantic ‘Love for Sale’ music video performance
Liam Payne, Maya Henry attend London Fashion Week
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia shocks fans with her hilarious reaction to ‘Black Adam’
'I feel like an outsider, I never felt accepted by Hollywood,' says Jennifer Lopez
Paulin, holder of several world records, performed the feat to celebrate France´s annual Heritage Day
Phoebe Dynevor has shot to fame after her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton