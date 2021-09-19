Prince Andrew’s abuse cause causing ‘irreparable’ damage to Firm’s reputation

Web Desk

Prince Andrew’s abuse case has reportedly caused a lot of damage to the royal brand, experts fear.



The impact has been observed by the co-author of Royal Fever Cele Otnes.

During her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “In my opinion, regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit, Prince Andrew’s damage is irreparable.”

“If he prevails, that outcome will be attributed to wanting to spare the Queen, for whom 2020 was an Annus Horribilis Redux.”