Gul Panra joins Ali Zafar for Pashto song?

Web Desk

Ali Zafar on Sunday left his fans guessing when he shared a picture with a female artist whose face was blurred.

The singer said he is going to release a Pashto song with the female singer seen in the photo.

"Whoever guesses the name of the song and the singer joining me for the Pashto song first, gets a special mention," he wrote on Twitter.

Majority of the fans were convinced the female singer posing for picture with Ali Zafar is Gul Panra.

Her name became top trend on Twitter after hundreds of fans replied to Ali Zafar's tweet.

