Prince William, Kate Middleton pausing plans for baby no.4 for Queen Elizabeth

Experts note Prince William and Kate Middleton have decided to shelve their yearning desires for baby no. 4 in hopes to help Queen Elizabeth manage the monarchy.
Royal expert Nick Bullen brought the news forward during his candid chat with Us Weekly and there he was also quoted saying, “I think the depths of the sadness and split between the two brothers is incredibly deep and incredibly raw, and I think it’s going to take a lot to get the two of them back together.”
“I think at the moment William and Kate are focusing on their work, focusing on the children, focusing on supporting the queen. I don’t know, but I don’t think they spend a lot of time thinking about the Harry and Meghan situation.”
Mr Bullen also noted that since “Harry really doesn’t seem to be spending a lot of time thinking about his impact on the family in the UK so I think they’re both, as Harry put it, on their own paths.”
“They’ll always be brothers that always want to have some level of contact, but I think it’s pretty distanced at the moment from what I’m told by those close to them.”
He also went on to predict, “I think [over] the next 12 months, the Cambridges will be very much about supporting the queen.”
“Next year is the queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. All the members of the royal family are very aware of the fact that it’s her year. They’re going to support her, you know, the headlines shouldn’t be about them.”
“The headlines next year should be about the queen in her 70th year [of ruling]. So I think you will see Kate and William really stepping up to support the queen over the next 12 months.”
