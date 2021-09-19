LSA 2021: Hiba Bukhari asks fans to vote for her as Best Actress for Deewangi

Web Desk

Actor Hiba Bukhari is inviting fans to vote for her ahead of Lux Style Awards 2021.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the Deewangi actress shared a clip featuring LSA'21 Best Actress Female nominations, including her nod.

Hiba Bukhari worked alongside Danish Taimoor in Deewangi. The duo garnered a lot of praise for their on-screen equation.



Want to see your favourite stars winning? Click Here to make your vote count!

