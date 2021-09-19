Katheryn Winnick aka Viking Lagertha attending Emmy Awards ceremony

Web Desk

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick is among those who are attending the Emmy Awards 2021 in Los Angeles tonight.

Taking to Instagram stories, the "Big Sky" actress posted a video and wrote, "Emmy weekend, Here we go".

On the work front, the actress is all set to appear in the second season of hit TV show "Big Sky".

Katheryn Winnick is admired by millions of fans across the world for her role as Lagertha in "Vikings".