‘Doctor G’: Rakul Preet Singh touches upon experience shooting

Web Desk





‘Doctor G’: Rakul Preet Singh touches upon experience shooting

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wanted to make her character look authentic in the film Doctor G as she revealed details about her role.



For the very first time, Rakul will be essaying the role of a doctor named Fatima in the film sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana and Shafali Shah.

The film Doctor G resumed shooting from July amid the pandemic in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Rakul went through a lot of training in learning hard medical terminologies and hints of how surgeries are conducted.

In a statement, Rakul said, “Shooting for Doctor G has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on screen. The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing process which I will cherish forever.”

She further added, “We wanted Fatima to look authentic. We did multiple look tests to get her look right. The idea was for her to look as close to real as possible and bring out the endearing quality of her character. By just wearing the doctor’s coat, you suddenly get a sense of responsibility even though I was only playing a character. While treating patients for scenes, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is.”