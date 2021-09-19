G-Eazy releases new single ‘Breakdown’ featuring Demi Lovato

G-Eazy has officially dropped his new track, Breakdown from his upcoming album and fans are going crazy.

The singer features a collaboration with singer and songwriter Demi Lovato and is part of the singer’s newest album titled These Things Happen Too.

For those unaware, the entire album is supposed to drop on September 24th globally and features a deeper take on the epidemic of the human state.



In an Instagram announcement for the track, the singer addressed his motivation and intention behind the lyrics and admitted, “This is one of my favourite songs off the album, it's a real deep record about being human and what comes with it. We've all been through breakdowns.”

Check it out below:







