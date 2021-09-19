G-Eazy releases new single ‘Breakdown’ featuring Demi Lovato

G-Eazy has officially dropped his new track, Breakdown from his upcoming album and fans are going crazy.
The singer features a collaboration with singer and songwriter Demi Lovato and is part of the singer’s newest album titled These Things Happen Too.
For those unaware, the entire album is supposed to drop on September 24th globally and features a deeper take on the epidemic of the human state.
In an Instagram announcement for the track, the singer addressed his motivation and intention behind the lyrics and admitted, “This is one of my favourite songs off the album, it's a real deep record about being human and what comes with it. We've all been through breakdowns.”
Prince William highlights Prince Philip’s biggest quip in a new documentary
An expert weighed in on Prince Philip’s one major royal skill that Prince Harry loves
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest
Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million followers
Prince Andrew is currently at risk of facing a large £360k legal bill because of his abuse lawsuit in the US
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
Gwen Stefani shares gratitude to Blake Shelton for letting her ride coattails into country music at Nashville
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West
Jana Kramer gets candid about the real reason she has no interest in remaining open for future partners
Katheryn Winnick aka Viking Lagertha attending Emmy Awards ceremony
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release romantic ‘Love for Sale’ music video performance
Liam Payne, Maya Henry attend London Fashion Week
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia shocks fans with her hilarious reaction to ‘Black Adam’
'I feel like an outsider, I never felt accepted by Hollywood,' says Jennifer Lopez
Paulin, holder of several world records, performed the feat to celebrate France´s annual Heritage Day
Phoebe Dynevor has shot to fame after her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton
Hailey Baldwin said she also feels extremely fortunate to be with Justin Bieber