Jana Kramer dishes over reluctance to ‘open back up’ for future relationships

Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and shed light on the real reason she has no interest in remaining open in future partners and relationships.
The star shared it all during a candid interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, “You know, I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship.”
“For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart.”
She also went on to admit, “Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me. For the last four months or six months, I was like, I'm not worthy. I'm not lovable. I don't deserve it. I'm not pretty, I'm not enough.”
“And now it's like I'm taking those negative voices and throwing them out and saying, no, I am worth it. I do deserve love. I am enough. I'm worthy of all of that.”
“I have to basically put aside my own feelings of hurt and anger and frustration and betrayal, which are all very much there. It's really hard to do when you have that betrayal and you want to be angry, but I have two beautiful children that don't deserve that energy.”
But “Whenever we're with the kids we're always very energetic to each other and we respect each other. It's very hard. I go in the car and I'll either cry or call friends and just scream.”
Prince William highlights Prince Philip’s biggest quip in a new documentary
An expert weighed in on Prince Philip’s one major royal skill that Prince Harry loves
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest
Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million followers
Prince Andrew is currently at risk of facing a large £360k legal bill because of his abuse lawsuit in the US
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
Gwen Stefani shares gratitude to Blake Shelton for letting her ride coattails into country music at Nashville
G-Eazy unveils a brand new track titled ‘Breakdown’ alongside Demi Lovato
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West
Katheryn Winnick aka Viking Lagertha attending Emmy Awards ceremony
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release romantic ‘Love for Sale’ music video performance
Liam Payne, Maya Henry attend London Fashion Week
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia shocks fans with her hilarious reaction to ‘Black Adam’
'I feel like an outsider, I never felt accepted by Hollywood,' says Jennifer Lopez
Paulin, holder of several world records, performed the feat to celebrate France´s annual Heritage Day
Phoebe Dynevor has shot to fame after her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton
Hailey Baldwin said she also feels extremely fortunate to be with Justin Bieber