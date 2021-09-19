Jana Kramer dishes over reluctance to ‘open back up’ for future relationships

Web Desk

Jana Kramer recently sat down for a chat and shed light on the real reason she has no interest in remaining open in future partners and relationships.

The star shared it all during a candid interview with People magazine and was even quoted saying, “You know, I have been very open in all my relationships, especially with my last relationship.”

“For me, I just feel like I need to be very careful talking about the next relationships because I know how they get picked apart.”

She also went on to admit, “Right now I just want to enjoy and keep things close to me. For the last four months or six months, I was like, I'm not worthy. I'm not lovable. I don't deserve it. I'm not pretty, I'm not enough.”

“And now it's like I'm taking those negative voices and throwing them out and saying, no, I am worth it. I do deserve love. I am enough. I'm worthy of all of that.”

“I have to basically put aside my own feelings of hurt and anger and frustration and betrayal, which are all very much there. It's really hard to do when you have that betrayal and you want to be angry, but I have two beautiful children that don't deserve that energy.”

But “Whenever we're with the kids we're always very energetic to each other and we respect each other. It's very hard. I go in the car and I'll either cry or call friends and just scream.”