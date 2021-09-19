Liam Payne, Maya Henry attend London Fashion week hand-in-hand

Web Desk

Couple Liam Payne and Maya Henry made their reunion official after a grand appearance on the red carpet at London Fashion Week.



Their recent appearance at the gala event confirmed their relationship as they were back together rekindling their romance.

Payne was dressed in a suited tux for the event while Maya wore a stylish black top with a fitted blazer.

For those unversed, previously the couple had broken up and called off their engagement as according to reports they wanted some space away from each other to rethink amid their busy schedules.

As per Daily Mail, the couple were claimed to be back together after they were spotted enjoying a stroll at 4 a.m. through St. Tropez where they attended a star studded Yacht party.

According to fans, Maya was not wearing the ring at the event which Payne had presented despite reconciliation, which showcased that the two were not pressurizing each other into marriage.