Liam Payne, Maya Henry attend London Fashion week hand-in-hand

Couple Liam Payne and Maya Henry made their reunion official after a grand appearance on the red carpet at London Fashion Week.
Their recent appearance at the gala event confirmed their relationship as they were back together rekindling their romance.
Payne was dressed in a suited tux for the event while Maya wore a stylish black top with a fitted blazer.
For those unversed, previously the couple had broken up and called off their engagement as according to reports they wanted some space away from each other to rethink amid their busy schedules.
As per Daily Mail, the couple were claimed to be back together after they were spotted enjoying a stroll at 4 a.m. through St. Tropez where they attended a star studded Yacht party.
According to fans, Maya was not wearing the ring at the event which Payne had presented despite reconciliation, which showcased that the two were not pressurizing each other into marriage.
Prince William highlights Prince Philip’s biggest quip in a new documentary
An expert weighed in on Prince Philip’s one major royal skill that Prince Harry loves
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest
Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million followers
Prince Andrew is currently at risk of facing a large £360k legal bill because of his abuse lawsuit in the US
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
Gwen Stefani shares gratitude to Blake Shelton for letting her ride coattails into country music at Nashville
G-Eazy unveils a brand new track titled ‘Breakdown’ alongside Demi Lovato
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West
Jana Kramer gets candid about the real reason she has no interest in remaining open for future partners
Katheryn Winnick aka Viking Lagertha attending Emmy Awards ceremony
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release romantic ‘Love for Sale’ music video performance
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia shocks fans with her hilarious reaction to ‘Black Adam’
'I feel like an outsider, I never felt accepted by Hollywood,' says Jennifer Lopez
Paulin, holder of several world records, performed the feat to celebrate France´s annual Heritage Day
Phoebe Dynevor has shot to fame after her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton
Hailey Baldwin said she also feels extremely fortunate to be with Justin Bieber