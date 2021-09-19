Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia delivers a rib-tickling reaction to ‘Black Adam’ movie

Dwayne Johnson recently presented his daughter Tia with the first-ever look of his new film Black Adam and the tiny tyke left fans in rib-tickling laughter with her sombre yet mesmerized reaction.
The entire moment was shared on Instagram and featured the daddy-daughter duo sitting in the living room with their TV showing the opening theme for Black Adam.
Johnson kept panning the video to and fro from his daughter and the screen, and even showed off her mesmerizing focus the entire time.
Shortly before ending the video, the action hero asked his daughter her thoughts and concluded by admitting, “Cool? I’ll take cool.”
He even captioned the entire video with a note that read, “I’ll take “cool” Breakfast with Black Adam”.
“She’s become quite obsessed with the Man in Black and unlike Maui from Moana, Tia actually believes Black Adam & Daddy are one in the same”.
