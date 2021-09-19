Ranveer Singh engages with fans on Instagram ft. special question from Deepika Padukone

Web Desk

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are making fans go crazy with their PDA-filled social media romance.

On Saturday, Ranveer turned to his Instagram Stories and invited fans for a series of Questions and Answers sessions.

While fans asked the actor his favourite song, all time favourite movie, Deepika Padukone also chimed in with an important question.

"When are you coming home?" asked Deepika to which Ranveer replied, "Khana garam karlo baby main abhi bas pohanch hi raha hun (Please get the food ready baby, I'm on my way home)."

Take a look:



