Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana leave fans gushing with viral wedding clip: Watch Here

Singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana are displaying couple goals for fans out there.
The duo was spotted attending a wedding over the weekend wherein one of the viral clips, Atif was seen fixing Sara's hair.
For the day, Atif donned a black prince coat whereas his wife slipped into a glowing ivory outfit.
"They look cute together Mashallah Mashallah," wrote one fan in the comments.
"Best couple," added another fan.
The viral clip comes a day after Atif announced his next collaboration with Mahira Khan. The singer also sparked frenzy with his television debut in Sang-e-Mah.
'I respect Meera a lot and I pray for you,' says Resham
Hiba Bukhari worked on Geo TV's hit drama serial alongside Danish Taimoor
Rakul Preet Singh touches upon shooting 'Doctor G'
Ranveer invites fans for series of Questions and Answers on social media
Mathira addresseses rumors for all those who call her 'plastic.
Sanjay Dutt: ‘They only taught us one thing and that is to respect elders’
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are currently in Austria for the shooting of 'Tiger 3'
Shabana Azmi: ‘There’s nothing romantic about our relationship. But it’s based on mutual respect and friendship’
Ali Zafar said, “ANNOUNCEMENT: The wait is over! After Sindhi and Baloch, time for PASHTO song!”
The latest episode of 'Khuda Aur Muhabbat', also featuring Iqra Aziz in the lead roles, have crossed 14 million views...
Esra Bilgic said “Kanunsuz Topraklar on Wednesday, September 29.”
Hiba Bukhari urges fans to vote ahead of the 2021 Lux Style Awards
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s film ‘No Land’s Man’ has been nominated at Busan Film Festival
The sad demise is announced by Hira's husband Salman Sakib
Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, Minal Khan set out on dinner date a week after wedding
'You have always showered me with your love, and I hope you do the same this time,' says Atif Aslam
'The Sky is my favourite part of life,' says Sajal Aly
Asim Azhar takes to Twitter to express his thoughts and says that the country will settle things at the T20 World Cup