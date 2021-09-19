Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana leave fans gushing with viral wedding clip: Watch Here

Web Desk

Singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana are displaying couple goals for fans out there.

The duo was spotted attending a wedding over the weekend wherein one of the viral clips, Atif was seen fixing Sara's hair.

For the day, Atif donned a black prince coat whereas his wife slipped into a glowing ivory outfit.

"They look cute together Mashallah Mashallah," wrote one fan in the comments.

"Best couple," added another fan.

The viral clip comes a day after Atif announced his next collaboration with Mahira Khan. The singer also sparked frenzy with his television debut in Sang-e-Mah.

