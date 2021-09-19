Sanjay Dutt proudly shares important lessons taught by parents

Web Desk

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt made an appearance on a reality show and opened up about the values with which his parents raised him.

The 62-year-old shared, "They never gave that feeling of supremacy to the 3 of us. They only taught us one thing and that is to respect elders. Love the kids, respect the elders and never let the thought of being kids of Sunil and Nargis Dutt corrupt your head."

He recalled, "On the first day of college, before going to college I thought dad will send a car to drop me off. He called me before going to college and gave me a second class train pass starting from Bandra station. I asked for the car and he responded saying that the day you earn one you sit in one.”

Dutt continued, “He gave me the pass and said, go walking, take an auto or a cab and go to Bandra station. From Bandra station I used to go to Churchgate. I used to go to Elphinstone college so from Churchgate I would walk to Elphinstone. So that is the upbringing they gave us."

The actor said the reason why the money or the fame never got to his head is because of his upbringing.