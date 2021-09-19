‘Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ trending at No. 1 in India on YouTube

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has extended gratitude to the fans all cross the world after the latest episode of his drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat topped the YouTube trending in India.
Feroze took to Twitter and shared a tweet of his fan, showcasing the 33rd episode of the drama at No. 1 on YouTube trending in India.
He commented, “The fans all across the world. Thank you!” followed by a heart, flower and folded hands emoticons.
The latest episode of Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat, also featuring Iqra Aziz in a lead role, has crossed 14 million views within 48 hours of its premiere on YouTube .
Feroze Khan and Iqra Aziz have won the hearts of the fans across the world with their stellar performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat season 3.
It has also broken all YouTube records in the history Pakistani dramas.
