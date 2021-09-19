Amy Adams shares inside details about upcoming ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Hollywood star Amy Adams is giving a sneak peek of her upcoming film, which is a sequel of Enchanted.
While making an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor shared details about the film, titled Disenchanted, that will be coming out over 14 years after the first installment hit the big screens.
"It was a lot of fun to film. Everyone's back, [and] we also have great additions to the cast,” said Adams, confirming the return of Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.
Touching upon Maya Rudolph’s villainous character in the film, Adams explained: "She's amazing. She's so great in it. She plays the ‘baddie,' so we get to have a lot of fun together."
"There's a lot more singing. And there's a lot more dancing, which was humbling. Well, the last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was, like, in my twenties. And now, I'm not in my twenties. And it feels different in your forties, you realize. In my heart, I look like I'm in my twenties when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that's not the same.'"
Prince William highlights Prince Philip’s biggest quip in a new documentary
An expert weighed in on Prince Philip’s one major royal skill that Prince Harry loves
Prince William, Kate Middleton looking to ‘strike back’ against Sussex popularity contest
Angelina Jolie has crossed 10 million followers
Prince Andrew is currently at risk of facing a large £360k legal bill because of his abuse lawsuit in the US
Prince William, Kate Middleton have decided to hold off on plans for baby no. 4 in order to help the Queen
Sam Asghari’s ex reacts to his and Britney Spears’ engagement in a candid admission
Gwen Stefani shares gratitude to Blake Shelton for letting her ride coattails into country music at Nashville
G-Eazy unveils a brand new track titled ‘Breakdown’ alongside Demi Lovato
The rapper last month release an album named after his late mother Donda West
Jana Kramer gets candid about the real reason she has no interest in remaining open for future partners
Katheryn Winnick aka Viking Lagertha attending Emmy Awards ceremony
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett release romantic ‘Love for Sale’ music video performance
Liam Payne, Maya Henry attend London Fashion Week
Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Tia shocks fans with her hilarious reaction to ‘Black Adam’
'I feel like an outsider, I never felt accepted by Hollywood,' says Jennifer Lopez
Paulin, holder of several world records, performed the feat to celebrate France´s annual Heritage Day
Phoebe Dynevor has shot to fame after her role as Daphne Bridgerton in the hit Netflix series, Bridgerton