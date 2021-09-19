Amy Adams shares inside details about upcoming ‘Enchanted’ sequel

Web Desk

Amy Adams confirmed the return of Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden

Hollywood star Amy Adams is giving a sneak peek of her upcoming film, which is a sequel of Enchanted.

While making an appearance on The Tonight Show, the actor shared details about the film, titled Disenchanted, that will be coming out over 14 years after the first installment hit the big screens.



"It was a lot of fun to film. Everyone's back, [and] we also have great additions to the cast,” said Adams, confirming the return of Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden.

Touching upon Maya Rudolph’s villainous character in the film, Adams explained: "She's amazing. She's so great in it. She plays the ‘baddie,' so we get to have a lot of fun together."

"There's a lot more singing. And there's a lot more dancing, which was humbling. Well, the last time I really danced as much as I'm required to dance in this, I was, like, in my twenties. And now, I'm not in my twenties. And it feels different in your forties, you realize. In my heart, I look like I'm in my twenties when I'm dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that's not the same.'"