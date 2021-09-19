Brad Pitt offered a ring to Paula Yates as a ‘token of his infatuation’ 

American A-lister Brad Pitt is said to have been infatuated by late TV personality Paula Yates.
Gerry Agar Fenell, a friend and former PR of Yates, said that the Fight Club star was “infatuated” with her and the two enjoyed a “flirtatious” relationship.
"Paula said Brad gave her the ring as a 'token of his infatuation'. "She told me there was a lot of flirting and he told her he adored her. I only remember Paula giggled about their time together,” Fennell told the Daily Mail.
Yates died 21 years ago at the age of 41 after a drug overdose. One of the last people who saw her life before her untimely death, was singer Lily Allen, who was 15 at the time.
Allen spoke about the meeting in her 2018 biography, My Thoughts Exactly, and said: "[The restaurant was] where everyone groovy in the media met each other to exchange gossip, and network over lunch and drinks and dinner."
The singer said Yates was "eating what would turn out to be one of her last meals — certainly her last in public — before she overdosed on heroin".
"She was joined at lunch by this guy that we all knew was a heroin dealer. They’d left together. It was the saddest sight,” she added.
