Prince Andrew offered grace period to challenge High Court ruling over abuse case

Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered the option to contest the High Court’s ruling regarding his abuse case with a seven day grace period.

The statement highlighting it all was released by the High Court office and according to an excerpt obtained by Express it read, “Lawyers for Prince Andrew have indicated that they may seek to challenge the decision of the High Court to recognise the validity of the Hague Convention request for service made by Ms Giuffre's lawyers.”

Not only that, “The High Court has directed that any challenge must be made by close of business on September 24.”