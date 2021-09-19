Prince Andrew should ‘go quietly in the altruistic move’ to aid Queen Elizabeth: report

Web Desk

Experts believe Prince Andrew owes his mother Queen Elizabeth to see him ‘go quietly in an altruistic move’ as a show of good faith after his abuse case.



Royal Fever’s co-author Cele Otnes shared the advice during an interview with Express and was also quoted saying, “I think the most altruistic move Prince Andrew can offer Her Majesty and the royal brand is to step away completely from any visible role in the Royal Family.”

“In agreeing to go quietly, perhaps he can negotiate with Prince Charles to grant his daughters meaningful roles and visibility within the Firm.”