Lady Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer addresses support: ‘She’s helped so much’

Web Desk

Lady Gaga’s dog walker has finally sat down for an interview to address the singer’s help, as well as his decision to set up a GoFundMe.

He addressed it all during his interview with CBS Morning’s Gayle King.

The conversation arose after Fischer set up a GoFundMe and incited speculation surrounding Gaga’s help.

In order to put the record straight he was quoted telling the TV show host, “She's helped me so much. She's been a friend for me. After I was attacked, my family was flown out. I had trauma therapists flown to me. I stayed at her house for months while friends comforted me and security was around me.”

He also added, “LG's very supportive of my journey right now. I think it's hard for people to understand why someone would go about healing in this way.”

During the course of Fischer’s interview, King was also forced to address Gaga’s help during the course of his treatment after her co-anchor started posing similar questions.

There King admitted, “This is the thing, Nate —He doesn't want it. He wants to go on this journey. He wants to do it himself.”

“The last thing [Fischer] wants is for people to feel Gaga's let him down because she's still supporting him in any way he needs. This is what he wants to do.”