Tristan Thompson making attempts to reconcile with Khloe Kardashian

Web Desk

The NBA athlete is making attempts at convincing Khloe to get back together with him

Tristan Thompson is hopeful Khloe Kardashian will take him back despite his repeated cheating scandals.



The NBA athlete is making attempts at convincing Khloe to get back together with him.

"Khloe and Tristan are doing a great job at co-parenting together," a source told Entertainment Tonight.



"Tristan is still very flirty with Khloe and tries to get her back, but Khloe's focus is 100 percent on True right now and showing True that they can co-parent in a healthy way, while also ensuring that she always feels very loved and supported," the insider added.

The source said Khloe still invites Tristan to family activities.

"Khloe is making sure to include Tristan in dinners, outings, play dates, etcetera with True so they can have time together as a family," the source revealed.