LSA21: Sajal Aly expresses her love for nature in breathtaking photo

Web Desk

LSA'21: Sajal Aly expresses her love for nature in breathtaking photo

Sajal Aly is confessing her love for the blue skies in latest social media update.

Turning to her Instagram only a few weeks after her Best Actress nomination for LSA'21, the Alif star shared a photo of herself, staring at the pleasingly blue sky.

"The Sky is my favourite part of life," Sajal captioned alongside her post.

Fans, who could not see Sajal's complete face, only took a glimpse at her eyes.





Sajal earlier shared her favorite scene from Alif on her Instagram Story, captioning it with a heart emoticon. Her powerful performance in the show also recently made her top Twitter trend.

