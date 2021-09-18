Jennifer Lopez gushes over 'magical' trip to Venice with Ben Affleck

Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez came forth touching upon her magical getaway to Venice Film Festival with Ben Affleck.



Supporting her beau's film The Last Dune on its premiere in Venice, JLo captioned a bunch of throwback footage on her Instagram, "I had such a beautiful time!!"

"And I'm so excited for you guys to see this movie!! It's the first script Matt [Damon] and Ben have written together along with Nicole Holofcener since Good Will Hunting!! And it's amazing!!

"The acting by the whole cast is fantastic. Jodie Comer plays the lead and she is awesome!!! It was a magical trip and I hope you enjoy the pics!! #TBT Baci Baci Baci #VivaItalia," the Latino singer added.

In the clip, Lopez gave fans a sneak peek of her day in Italy, including her getting her hair and makeup done, attending a festival press event and walking the red carpet.



Lopez and Affleck made their red carpet debut together after 18 years on September 10, at the Venice Film Festival.

The last one had been at the premiere of their film Gigli in 2003.

