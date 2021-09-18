Angelina Jolie ‘honoured’ to meet gymnasts standing against FBI’s botched abuse probe

Web Desk

American actor Angelina Jolie met with US gymnasts who testified about the failed FBI probe into the sexual abuse case against former team doctor Larry Nassar.



Sharing a photo of herself alongside former and current athletes, the Maleficent actor said she was “honoured” to have met the “brave” women ahead of their appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill.

“I’m in awe of their courage and commitment to preventing future failures to investigate abuse,” said Jolie, while standing next to gymnasts including Maggie Nichols, Kaylee Lorincz, Jessica Howard, McKayla Maroney and Aly Raisman.

“As Aly Raisman said in her testimony, ‘Over 100 victims could have been spared the abuse. All we needed was one adult to do the right thing.’ Sending support and respect to them, and to all who are reliving this trauma so that system reforms can occur,” wrote Jolie.



“I was on Capitol Hill this week, engaging with Senators on the Violence Against Women Act reauthorization and FBI reforms, including better protections for abused children, non-biased forensic evidence collection, trauma care, and judicial training,” she added.