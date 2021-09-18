Katie Price hits back at critics claiming she has no talents

Web Desk

Katie Price has lashed out at the claims that she has no talent by sharing a video of herself singing her 2006 cover version of A Whole New World from Aladdin.



The 43-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on Friday morning to repost the clip, which had originally been shared by an Instagram account called U Ok Hun?

The former glamour model, In the clip, can be seen singing A Whole New World from Aladdin, which she released as a single in 2006 with her then-husband Peter Andre.

She starts off by singing the first few words of the song, before stopping to ask a producer why they were doing an echo effect on her microphone.

"Why are you echoing it in my ear like that?" she asked. "I'll try it again."

The account shared it with the caption: "'Katie Price has no talent' oh yeah then please explain this..."

Katie shared it on her Stories, writing: "One more for your morning commute. Have a good day!

"She finished the post with an Instagram sticker of two people dancing while wearing bunny ears.

The mum-of-five and her ex Peter released a cover of A Whole New World back in 2006, which was included in their album of the same name.

All proceeds from the album went to charities affiliated with the many health conditions of Katie's eldest son Harvey.

While her fans loved it, the album was panned by critics, with one saying it sounded like "cats fighting" at the time.

Katie Price has made a failed attempt to represent the UK at Eurovision in 2005, placing runner-up in the search for that year's entry.