close

Ertugrul actress says she impatiently waited for the release of new series 'Barbaroslar'

Web Desk
September 18, 2021
Ertugrul actress says she impatiently waited for the release of new series Barbaroslar

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who rose to global fame for her role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Friday said she was impatiently waiting for the release of "Barbaroslar", which features Engin Altan aka Ertugrul.

"Barbaroslar" is a new TV series on the life of Ottoman admiral Hayreddin Barbarossa which premiered on a Turkish TV channel on Thursday .

Engin Altan essays the role of the brother of Hayreddin in the series titled "Barbaroslar".

Ertugrul actress says she impatiently waited for the release of new series Barbaroslar

Gulsim Ali wo played Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" shared some clips of "Barbaroslar" on her Instagram stories as she sent best wises to the cast and the production team of the new Turkish series.

More From Entertainment