Ertugrul actress says she impatiently waited for the release of new series 'Barbaroslar'

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who rose to global fame for her role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Friday said she was impatiently waiting for the release of "Barbaroslar", which features Engin Altan aka Ertugrul.
"Barbaroslar" is a new TV series on the life of Ottoman admiral Hayreddin Barbarossa which premiered on a Turkish TV channel on Thursday .
Engin Altan essays the role of the brother of Hayreddin in the series titled "Barbaroslar".
Gulsim Ali wo played Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" shared some clips of "Barbaroslar" on her Instagram stories as she sent best wises to the cast and the production team of the new Turkish series.
