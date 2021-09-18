Ertugrul actress says she impatiently waited for the release of new series 'Barbaroslar'

Web Desk

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who rose to global fame for her role in "Dirilis: Ertugrul", on Friday said she was impatiently waiting for the release of "Barbaroslar", which features Engin Altan aka Ertugrul.

"Barbaroslar" is a new TV series on the life of Ottoman admiral Hayreddin Barbarossa which premiered on a Turkish TV channel on Thursday .

Engin Altan essays the role of the brother of Hayreddin in the series titled "Barbaroslar".

Gulsim Ali wo played Aslihan Hatun in "Dirilis: Ertugrul" shared some clips of "Barbaroslar" on her Instagram stories as she sent best wises to the cast and the production team of the new Turkish series.