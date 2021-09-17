'The Morning Show' season 2: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are back!

Jennifer Aniston on Friday left her fans excited as she announced her return to "The Morning Show".
"We. are. BACK! ' Season 2 of "The Morning Show" is here and we’re excited to hand it over to you," she wrote while sharing multiple pictures.
She added, "In the meantime…a little iPhone drop for your entertainment And yes. Alex gets a dog. FINALLY. But that’s just the beginning.
Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show" looks at the lives of people who work on a New York-based newscast and are shaken by a male anchor's sexual misconduct and executives' cover-up of bad behavior.
The new episodes pick up immediately after anchors Bradley (Witherspoon) and Alex (Aniston) exposed the network's misdeeds on live television.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham takes fans down memory lane
Liam Payne and Maya Henry found love in each other once again in July
James Charles answers a fan's question with a shocking response to calling Ariana Grande the "rudest" celebrity
It is said that Prince Andrew fears of the legal battle ahead that could cost him millions of pounds
Five overall winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 17 and each will receive £1 million to...
Prince William unveils plans for the release of his brand new book 'Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet'