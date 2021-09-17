Pakistan, China 'iron brothers and strategic partners': PM Imran Khan

Premier appreciates China's assistance to Pakistan to fight against COVID-19 in meeting with Chinese officials in Dushanbe

Premier appreciates China's assistance to Pakistan to fight against COVID-19 in meeting with Chinese officials in Dushanbe

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) in Dushanbe on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State, on September 17, 2021. — @PakPMO/Twitter

DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that Pakistan and China were "iron brothers" and strategic partners.

PM Imran Khan appreciated China’s support in assisting Pakistan's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in a meeting with the Chinese state councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe, read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

The statement said that the matters pertaining to the Pak-China bilateral relations, China Pakistan Economic Corridor and regional siruation were discussed at the meeting done on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State.

The premier said that CPEC was a transformation project and both sides were working on its timely completion.

He also conveyed cordial greetings to his Chinese counterpart and President Xi Jinping on the occassion.

It was agreed that the two sides would maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges and closely coordinate on all issues of common interest.

PM urges world to prevent humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

While conferring the situation of neighbouring country, the prime minister urged the international community to work for preventing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and help stabilise its economy.

He said that the world nations should remain engaged in the support of Afghan people.

PM Khan asserted that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. In this perspective, Pakistan had assiduously supported the Afghan peace process, he said.

PM Khan had attended the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Tajikistan’s capital earlier today.

Pakistan and China had maintained close collaboration for the meeting of six neighbouring countries of Afghanistan for a coordinated regional approach.