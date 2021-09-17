'Silent Night': Keira Knightley stars in doomsday Christmas film

Web Desk

"Silent Night", a film about a group of friends getting together for the holiday and blissfully ignoring a looming doomsday, stars Keira Knightley.

According to Reuters, the movie premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday night.

Knightley said said the film was written and shot before the COVID-19 pandemic with the idea of promoting it as a Christmas movie with a twist. .



"It was very, very strange because when we first started talking about this, this was utter fiction and it was very funny because it was utter fiction," Knightley told Reuters in an interview.



"And then all of a sudden the last two years have been the last two years and I do think it should come with a warning because I think we're all seeing it in a completely different way."

In the film, a poisonous cloud is approaching Britain, with online horror stories of it slowly killing people.



