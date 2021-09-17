Esha Deol talks about scope of acting today: Heres what she said

Esha Deol talks about scope of acting today: Here's what she said

Actress Esha Deol revealed that there is much more scope to being an actor today than just shooting scenes, as she sat down for an interview.



Esha is quite aware of the changes taking place in the industry, having been associated with the industry ever since being a star kid of famed parents, Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Esha said, “I think it has definitely grown and changed in many ways, especially with the whole digital space coming in and corporates getting into a lot of things.”

She added, “That’s the reason I am resuming work. The role coming my way are giving me that incentive to say a yes to them. It’s very nice stuff, I would like to perform those characters. Even in the 1980’s when my mom was working she did some very female-centric films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Now it is different with the whole OTT thing coming in, giving more variety to the actors.”

The actress started her career in 2002 with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe.