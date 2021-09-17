Veena Malik supports Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan: ‘it’s their land’

Web Desk

Pakistani actor Veena Malik expressed her thoughts about Taliban’s rise to power in Afghanistan and said that it is not a cause for concern as she doesn’t see any resistance.

During an interview with DW Urdu, Malik stated that that Afghanistan belongs to the Taliban, "You said that the Taliban have ‘captured’ Afghanistan when in reality they have formed a government in the country. And I think Afghanistan belongs to the Taliban. This is their land which they have fought such a long war for.”

While talking about her photo in a burkha and plans of visiting Afghanistan, Malik said, “I love Kandahar, and I would love to go there, but as far as the burkha is concerned, it has been a part of my life since I was 13-years-old. I still wear a burkha when I go out, not because someone has imposed it on me, but because it’s my choice and I feel very secure and safe since I’m an introvert and I’m very shy. It’s very difficult for me to deal with people, so I am very comfortable in the burkha.”

She added, “The Taliban have set up their government in Afghanistan, and whatever societal codes they wish to implement, I feel like [the people of Afghanistan] will happily follow them, because they know their culture and traditions very well. I think the people out there are very happy. I don’t see any resistance, so let them be happy please.”