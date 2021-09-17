Experts admit Meghan Markle ‘needs to reconcile’ with Firm before starting political career`

Web Desk

Experts suggest Meghan Markle needs to reconcile her relationships with the royal family before she decides to start her political career.



This claim has been made by royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview on Express, he claimed, “Rumours have long been circulating that Meghan has political ambitions.”

“If she were to aim for a political career, it would link with her philanthropic activities and also Harry’s in areas such as mental health, diversity, gender equality and the environment.”

“There is little doubt she is articulate and committed and they have contacts which include top figures in the Democratic Party.”

Before concluding he added, “However if she wishes a caring, philanthropic image which appeals to the electorate, it is essential to have some family support.”