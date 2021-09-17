Usman Mukhtar shares about experience of working with Mahira Khan

During an interview with BBC Urdu, Pakistani actor Usman Mukhtar dished details about working with superstar Mahira Khan in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.
The Anaa actor shared, “She's the first actor I've ever heard tell a make-up artist to not do her makeup. She has played her role very well.”
Mukhtar further talked about social media users trolling him over his costars getting married after working with him, he said, “It was all in good fun. People were making fun of how costars get married because of me. I will only believe this if Kubra gets married after working with me in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay."
He added, “If four to five actresses who worked with me get married, then I will start a business to take pictures with me and you will get married."
