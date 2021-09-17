Nick Jonas turns 29, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas family pen heartfelt wishes for the singer

Web Desk

Nick Jonas turns 29, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas family pen heartfelt wishes for the singer

Popular American singer Nick Jonas has turned a year older on Thursday (September 17). As the rockstar celebrated his 29th birthday, he received some of the special and heartfelt wishes from his family and friends on his special day.

The This Is Heaven crooner’s wife Priyanka Chopra-Jonas made it special for her hubby as she shared a heartfelt birthday note for him.



The White Tiger starlet flew to US from UK to celebrate his special day together. Turning to her Instagram handle, she shared a loved-up photo with a heartfelt note for her husband.

The loving note reads, “Love of my life. Here’s wishing the kindest most compassionate loving person I know a very happy birthday. I love you baby..Thank you for being you.”





In the shared snap, PeeCee can be seen side-hugging her husband, while Nick took the opportunity to plant a kiss on her cheek.

Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas also wished his brother on his big day. The singer shared a picture of Nick and him during one of their concerts. The two seem to be entertaining the audience amid one of their stages. “Happy birthday Nick Jonas! Can’t wait to celebrate with you in Nashville tonight,” wrote Kevin.





Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas aka Papa Jonas also shared Nick’s childhood picture on his IG Story, wishing his son, a happy birthday.

Moreover, Nick’s brother Joe Jonas wished his brother happy birthday with a goofy photo, showing off his amazing sense of humor.

The singer shared a funny birthday tribute for Nick, calling him “someone who’s like a brother” to him. Joe shared a photo along with the birthday boy that showed the duo trying on a hilarious Instagram filter.

Along with the photo, Joe added a Mickey Mouse happy birthday sticker and wrote, “Happy Birthday to someone who’s like a brother to me. Love you so much! Keep being awesome.”