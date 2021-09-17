Usman Mukhtar talks about 'thinking too much' before choosing roles

Actor Usman Mukhtar is speaking about his method choices before picking out roles.
Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Urdu, Usman Mukhtar spoke about how he is often told by friends and family to not think much about choosing characters, despite their negative portrayal.
"My friends, my wife tell me not to think too much [when choosing roles], 'it's your job', they say. But to me, I am an actor. The actors, directors or producers who come on television should be very responsible. The audience sees the content we create, they learn from it," he spoke.
Speaking in an earlier interview, Mukhtar talked about being typecast as an actor who can only play serious roles.
“I am not as serious as I look. In fact, I have quite a lot of fun with my friends and family. When I am around people who are close to me and know me well, I am a very different person as compared to the characters I play on screen," he told a media outlet.
Hiba Bukhari is nominated for Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice for the Lux Style Awards
'Thank you Bilal bhai for always being so amazing,' says Asim Azhar
Sanam Chaudhry asks PR companies to stop sending packages since 'I don’t want to disturb any mind'
Dilip Kumar passed away on July 7 at the age of 98 after a long ailment
Minal Khan goes all-hearts for her actor beau in the video
'Will arrange everything for your treatment InshaAllah,' pens Umer Sharif's wife in an emotional note