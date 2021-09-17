James Charles reveals why he called Ariana Grande the 'rudest' celebrity ever

James Charles came clean about one of his biggest regrets which involved Ariana Grande.
In a Q&A session on his Instagram Story, the make up guru relived the moment where he called the vocal powerhouse the "rudest celebrity" he ever met.
In the question, a social media user asked about what Ariana did to make him think so.
Expressing regret, the YouTube star said she did "literally nothing" to make him feel that way and said that calling her that was one of his biggest mistakes of his career.
"The fact that I said that is one of my biggest regrets of my career & it still follows me 4 years later which sucks," he said.
