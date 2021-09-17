Queen Elizabeth extends olive branch to Harry on his birthday amid royal feud

Queen Elizabeth video-called Prince Harry on Zoom to wish him on his 37th birthday.
According to inside sources, the monarch said during the call that she is extremely proud of Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for making it to Time's 100 Most Influential People list.
“[The Queen] told him that she is proud of him and [Meghan Markle] for making it on the cover of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People,” the insider said.
“She hasn’t got hold of a copy yet but saw it on the news. She got to see Lilibet and Archie on the call too, which she was super happy about," the source added.
Apart from the video call, the royal family's official Twitter account also extended warm wishes to the Duke of Sussex on his birthday.
Prince Charles and Camilla’s account and Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account shared similar well-wishes.
Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.
They currently reside in a mansion in Montecito, California with Archie and daughter, Lilibet.
