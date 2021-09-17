Jennifer Lawrence details feelings around pregnancy: 'Wanted it for so long'

Jennifer Lawrence is elated to start a family with husband Cooke Maroney. A film source close to the actress revealed she wanted to have kids for a very long time.
“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects, and enjoys being around," said the insider.
“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom," the source added.
About J.Law's work plans, the insider revealed, "She loves her work and that will continue.
"Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life.
"She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it. I doubt that would ever happen with her," the source concluded.
In 2019, Lawrence came forth sharing how she knew Maroney was the one for her. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully," she said at the time.
Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019.
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham takes fans down memory lane
Liam Payne and Maya Henry found love in each other once again in July
James Charles answers a fan's question with a shocking response to calling Ariana Grande the "rudest" celebrity
It is said that Prince Andrew fears of the legal battle ahead that could cost him millions of pounds
Five overall winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 17 and each will receive £1 million to...
Prince William unveils plans for the release of his brand new book 'Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet'