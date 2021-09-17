Jennifer Lawrence details feelings around pregnancy: 'Wanted it for so long'

Source close to the actress revealed she is excited for the new chapter in her life

Jennifer Lawrence is elated to start a family with husband Cooke Maroney. A film source close to the actress revealed she wanted to have kids for a very long time.



“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects, and enjoys being around," said the insider.

“She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom," the source added.

About J.Law's work plans, the insider revealed, "She loves her work and that will continue.

"Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life.

"She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it. I doubt that would ever happen with her," the source concluded.

In 2019, Lawrence came forth sharing how she knew Maroney was the one for her. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully," she said at the time.

Lawrence and Maroney got married in October 2019.