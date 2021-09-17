Lux Style Awards 2021: Nazish Jahangir opens up about script of drama

Pakistani actress Nazish Jahangir, who has been nominated for Lux Style Awards 2021 for her stellar performance in Geo TV’s romantic drama serial Kahin Deep Jaley, recently opened up about the script of the dramas.



Nazish, Hiba Bukhari and Junaid Khan recently appeared on Nida Yasir’s show and talked about the script of the Pakistani dramas.

Nazish said at some places, script of the dramas is not good and now it’s a common phenomenon.

The actress further said before signing any drama, she reads the script of it very carefully. “I prefer reading the script before signing any drama.”

Nazish has been nominated for ‘Best Emerging Talent in TV’ for the 20th Lux Style Awards.

Fans can vote for their favourite actor/actress and other categories for the LSAs 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/