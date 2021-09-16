Tiffany Haddish sheds light on feeling a new-found sense of power with her shaved head

Web Desk

Tiffany Haddish recently sat down for a chat and addressed the new-found sense of self-empowerment she felt after having shaved her head.

She got candid about it all during her appearance on Red Table Talk and was also quoted saying, “I started to fall in love with myself.”

“That wasn’t even the intention. But I see all my features. My eyes, my nose, my cheeks. I was like, ‘God did a good job at putting me together.’”

During the course of her interview, she also went on to admit that there were past partners who always wanted to control what she did with her hair, “When I got married I was trying to decide how to do my hair.”

“My ex-husband said ‘I ain’t never been with a woman who ain’t got no perm. I don’t know how I’m going to be married to you without no perm.’ So I permed my hair, and maybe three weeks into the marriage, my hair broke off. That’s the last time I listen to a man I’m laying down with about my hair.”

“It was a mixture of a spiritual calling, and also like, ‘Girl, at some point, your hairline is going to be back here, so we might as well do it now.’ It was just taking that leap.”