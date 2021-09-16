Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘tense’ plans for Lilibet’s christening laid bare

Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reported plans for Lilibet’s christening in the UK have been analyzed by experts.



This claim has been made by a royal family relationship expert Sami Wunder, and during a chat with Express she touched on prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for Lilibet’s christening and was quoted saying, “Given the tensions right now, if I were in their place I don’t know if I would be very inspired to come here for the christening of my child.”

“I think it’s a very personal decision. It’s totally up to Harry and Meghan and whether or not they want to make that choice and I think it’s up to them.”

She also went on to say, “But I do believe there are steps being taken in the right direction, the families are conversing more, talking more.”

“I think the fact the Queen invited them for her Platinum Jubilee is a very positive sign to show the world that these guys are family and all families have conflict.”

Before concluding she added, “All families have resentment or some form of hurt emotions but it’s still family.”